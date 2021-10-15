Photo from King Tomoro’s Instagram account

It appears that actress Arci Muñoz’s US trip was not just for a vacation but also for an international project.

Muñoz revealed that she will be appearing on Japanese rapper King Tomoro’s music video, which is a collaboration with "Beautiful Girls" hitmaker Sean Kingston.

“@king_tomoro_6666 san!! Thanks for having me in yer music video with ze @seankingston Good luck!!” she said on Instagram.

The Japanese artist also proudly shared on his social media account that the Filipina actress will be featured in the music video of his song “Let Me Hold You.”

“This shoot is at the Filipino famous actress Arci Munoz, who has more than 4.3 million followers on Instagram, and Venice Beach, California,” the rapper posted.

During her US trip, Muñoz also went on an 11-hour road trip using an RV or recreational vehicle.

She shared a photo of herself beside her RV, saying she drove 706 miles and crossed three states as she made her way from Denver to Arizona.

In a video clip, Muñoz gave a glimpse of the RV's kitchen as well as the sleeping and dining areas, which she shared with her friends.

Aside from being an actress, Muñoz is also a singer and a sergeant under the Philippine Air Force Reserve Command.

