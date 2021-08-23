LOOK: Arci Munoz goes on 11-hour road trip in US

Arci Muñoz recently traveled in style without sacrificing safety as she went on an 11-hour road trip using an RV or recreational vehicle.

Over the weekend, Muñoz shared a photo of herself beside her RV, saying she drove 706 miles and crossed three states as she made her way from Denver to Arizona.

In a video clip, Muñoz gave a glimpse of the RV's kitchen as well as the sleeping and dining areas, which she shared with her friends.

Early this month, Muñoz paid a visit to Manny Pacquiao in Los Angeles, with the latter signing her boxing gloves.

Aside from being an actress, Muñoz is also a singer and a sergeant under the Philippine Air Force Reserve Command.

