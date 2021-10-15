Adele returns with new song ‘Easy On Me’, trends online

Screenshot from Adele's "Easy on Me" music video

British pop superstar Adele has finally returned with her new single single “Easy on Me” on Friday.

#EasyOnMe and #Adele30 immediately became the trending topics in the Philippines after its release at 7 a.m.

LOOK: #EasyOnMe and #Adele are among the trending topics in the Philippines as Adele returns with the new song “Easy On Me” at 7:00 am this Friday | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/AwFFmqugGb — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) October 14, 2021

Adele melted the hearts of her listeners anew with her song of sorrow, highlighting the process of taking it slow with life.

This is the start of her comeback along with a new album since her success with "25" released in 2015.

Adele is set to release her fourth studio album "30" on November 19.

She recently revealed that she recorded her upcoming album to explain her divorce to her young son.

Adele is known for her hit songs “Chasing Pavements,” “Rolling in the Deep,” “Someone Like You,” and “Hello” among others.

She has 15 Grammy Awards and 9 Brit Awards under her belt and was named as one of the most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2012 and 2016.

—with a report from Reuters

