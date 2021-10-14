Adele to release new album on November 19

Photo from Adele's Twitter account.

British pop superstar Adele on Wednesday announced that her fourth studio album "30" will be released on November 19, while her comeback single “Easy on Me” drops on Friday.

“I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly -- willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!” Adele said in a tweet.

“I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life," she added.

Adele recalled how self-care helped her in writing the songs for her latest album.

She recently revealed that she recorded her upcoming album to explain her divorce to her young son.

“It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life. When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice,” Adele recalled.



“The friend who’d stay up all night and just hold my hand while I’d sob relentlessly not knowing why. The get up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn’t want to go but just wanted to get me out the house for some vitamin D. That friend who snuck in and left a magazine with a face mask and some bath salts to make me feel loved while inadvertently reminding me not only what month it actually was but that I should probably exercise some self care,” she added.

“And then that friend who no matter what, checked in on me even though I’d stopped checking in with them because I’d become so consumed by my own grief. I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it. Home is where the heart is.”

Adele is known for her hit songs “Chasing Pavements,” “Rolling in the Deep,” “Someone Like You,” and“Hello” among others.

She has 15 Grammy Awards and 9 Brit Awards under her belt and was named as one of the most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2012 and 2016.

—with reports from Reuters

