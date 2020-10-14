Janella Salvador blocks people 'who have nothing else to do but gossip'

Instagram/@superjanella

MANILA — It was her first post on Instagram in about a week.

And a few hours after she had shared it this Wednesday, Janella Salvador revealed that she had to block people “who have no respect and have nothing else to do but gossip.”

She discouraged her followers from spreading gossip on her page via an Instagram Stories post, where she also wrote: “I am only allowing positivity in my space.”

It remains unclear what triggered the reaction from Salvador, though it may be related to persistent rumors about her pregnancy, which she has yet to confirm.

Her mentioned post —a simple promotional image on storage boxes— had comments calling her a “hot momma” and claiming that she is carrying a child. Some were also noting how she “hid” her tummy.

Her warning against gossip was put up less than an hour after her post.

Salvador is rumored to be expecting a child with boyfriend, Markus Paterson.

Both of them have yet to confirm this, and only came out to reveal their relationship of nearly two years.

Paterson described the actress as the love of his life, professing that he “couldn’t live without her.”