MANILA – The groundbreaking and historic series “Unbreak My Heart” – the first collaboration between ABS-CBN and GMA – is coming down to its final five weeks.

But twists and shocking scenes are yet to unfold in the story.

This was what director Dolly Dulu revealed during the finale media conference of the series last Friday, crushing the predetermined ending of many viewers.

“So sa last five weeks, sa last 20 episodes remaining, mas marami pa yung pasabog na darating. Kung feeling n’yo alam nyo kung saan pupunta yung kwento namin, medyo may shock and twist pa rin siya,” she said.

Dulu assured the loyal viewers that they will take them to the right ending of the story. In fact, they can justify why it has to end that way.

“Yun ang magiging proud ako na tatapusin namin itong series na ito doon sa what we believe should be the right ending, regardless of what happened dun sa buong kwento. Kaya namin panindigan, i-justify na yun ang dapat mangyari,” she continued.

“Abangan nyo kung ano yung dapat mangyari na iyon. Ito yung ending na pinaghirapan naming lahat.”

And while Dulu declined to offer more details, she encouraged viewers to keep watching “Unbreak My Heart” to appreciate its closure.

“Sana wag kayo mag-give up sa mga nangyayari kasi meron siyang explanation sa dulo kung bakit yun ang dapat mangyari, kung bakit kami nakarating sa dulong iyon,” she added.

The cast of the series, on the other hand, expressed their utmost gratitude to the viewers of Kapamilya and Kapuso networks for supporting the historic show.

This was the first time in Philippine history that the two media giants – often described as rival networks – worked hand and hand in one project.

“Wag kayong bibitaw. We appreciate all your reactions online. Every time we go out sa mall, every time na nakikita kami, maraming salamat sa lahat ng magagandang feedbacks and we owe it all to you to our viewers,” GMA actress Gabbi Garcia said.

Meanwhile, award-winning actress and lead star Jodi Sta. Maria also recognized the hardwork of the staff and crew behind the camera for the success of “Unbreak My Heart.”

“It takes a village to be able to produce a wonderful series. Maraming salamat sa aming village,” Sta. Maria said.

The program also stars Joshua Garcia, Richard Yap, Nikki Valdez, Sunshine Cruz, Jeremiah Lisbo, and Bianca de Vera.

"Unbreak My Heart" airs on GMA Telebabad, Pinoy Hits, and I Heart Movies at 9:35 p.m. from Mondays to Thursdays, and 11:25 p.m. on GTV. It is also available on GMA Pinoy TV and TFC. It streams 48-hour advanced episodes on Viu and iWantTFC.