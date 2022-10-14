MANILA -- Tarsier Records has released the single "COY (Cuz of You)," a duet from Kyla and American singer-songwriter Brian McKnight Jr.

The track is now available on various music streaming platforms, while its official lyric video is now uploaded on the official YouTube page of Tarsier Records.

The official music video of "COY" starring Anji Salvacion and Brent Manalo will also be uploaded on Tarsier Record's YouTube channel on Friday night.

It was last month when Kyla and Mcknight teased their song through their respective social media posts.

Dubbed as the country's "Queen of R&B," Kyla recently released "Di Ko Kayang Limutin," her new track from Jonathan Manalo's 20th anniversary album.

McKnight is known after his song “Marry Your Daughter,” a song about a man facing his future father-in-law for approval, became a viral hit in places like Guam, Indonesia, and the Philippines between 2008 and 2009.

He is the son of 16-time Grammy nominee Brian McKnight Sr.

