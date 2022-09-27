Kyla, Brian McKnight Jr. team up for new single 'COY'

MANILA -- Singer Kyla has teamed up with American singer-songwriter Brian McKnight Jr. for the upcoming single "COY (Cuz of You)," which will be released on October 14.

Kyla and McKnight shared the teaser of their single, released under Tarsier Records, in their respective social media posts on Monday.



Dubbed as the country's "Queen of R&B," Kyla recently released "Di Ko Kayang Limutin," her new track from Jonathan Manalo's 20th anniversary album.

McKnight is known after his song “Marry Your Daughter,” a song about a man facing his future father-in-law for approval, became a viral hit in places like Guam, Indonesia, and the Philippines between 2008 and 2009.

He is the son of 16-time Grammy nominee Brian McKnight Sr.

