Kris Aquino stars in ‘Feng Shui.’ Star Cinema

“Feng Shui,” the 2004 horror classic from Chito S. Roño and starring Kris Aquino, is bringing scares to a new generation of viewers — in restored, high-definition quality.

The Star Cinema title debuted this week on Netflix, notably presented as a “restored version” in its opening.

“Feng Shui’s” quality update to current streaming standards is courtesy of ABS-CBN Film Restoration, which has been remastering and digitally restoring classic Filipino films through its “Sagip Pelikula” campaign.

Dozens of its restored films have been released digitally with either online or in-person premiere screenings, while a number, including “Feng Shui” have made it to international streaming platforms like Netflix.

Previously, the iconic film “Oro, Plata, Mata” from Peque Gallaga also debuted in its restored version on Netflix.

“Feng Shui” follows Aquino as Joy, a mother who acquires a bagua, thinking it would bring her good luck. Unknown to her, the mirror has a cursed past, and instead endangers her family’s life with bad luck.

The film’s critical and commercial success when it was originally released earned Aquino the showbiz moniker, “Box-Office Horror Queen,” as she followed up the success with more movies in the genre.