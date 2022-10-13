Comedian-host Melai Cantiveros called her husband Jason Francisco “my best enemy,” in a humorous birthday greeting that made a reference to the highs and lows of the marriage.

On Instagram, Cantiveros shared photos of her sweet moments with her husband, as well as Francisco with their two daughters. Fransico turned 35 on October 11.

Cantiveros wrote in the caption: “Happy Birthday to the Best Enemy ive ever have in my Life ive never feel this hate and love collide in one collaboration. Hahahhah Char lang.

“Mabuti nalang at tlagang Apaka buti mung Ama sa iyung mga anak dahil kung hindi tlagang , wala nang magiging collaboration ng Love and Hate , kundi hate nalang. Char lang . Happy Bday Papang always remember mawala na lahat sayu andtu kami mananatiling mag iingay sa buhay mu”.

Cantiveros and Francisco, whose love story started during their stay in the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother” in 2009, got married in 2013.

As in their stint as “PBB” housemates, their marriage unfolded publicly. In 2016, they confirmed parting ways, but reconciled a year later. At the same time, they announced their second child.

