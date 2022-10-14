LOOK: Iza Calzado reunites with 'Darna' cast

Jane de Leon and Iza Calzado pose for a photo during the latter’s visit to the set of ‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Iza Calzado recently got to reunite with the cast and crew of “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” where she portrayed the “first Darna” and the mother of Jane de Leon’s title character.

In photos released by producer JRB Creative Production, a pregnant Calzado can be seen all-smiles with the cast members, including de Leon, as well as the creative team of the superhero series.

Calzado visited the set of “Darna” and brought a surprise treat for her former colleagues, according to the ABS-CBN production unit.

Calzado was part of the first week of “Darna” as the originally protector of the Martean stone that grants the powers of the mythical warrior. As Leonor Custodio, mother of Narda (de Leon), she also trained her daughter as the next chosen protector who would also become Darna.

Her limited appearance in the series also came at an opportune time, as she announced, shortly before “Darna’s” August premiere, that she is pregnant for the first time at age 40.

Prior to her set visit, Calzado was in the UK for over a month with her half-British husband, Ben Wintle. She returned to the Philippines in late September in time for promotions for her Viu Philippines mini-series “K-Love.”

