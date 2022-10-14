MANILA – The popular pop duo Air Supply will be coming back to the Philippines for a two-night show on December 15 and 16 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City.

"Air Supply: The Lost In Love Experience" features the duo of Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock.

"You don’t have to wait forever, because they are coming back to Manila! Catch 'Air Supply: The Lost in Love Experience' and relive the songs that have become our soundtracks to love, heartbreak, and everything in between," Newport World Resorts announced on its official website.

Air Supply, whose hits include "Lost in Love," "Here I Am," "Making Love Out of Nothing at All," and "Now and Forever," has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide.

