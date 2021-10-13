Scenes from Ebe Dancel’s music video for ‘Tanging Kailangan.’ YouTube: Widescope Entertainment

MANILA — Ebe Dancel released on Tuesday the music video for his new single “Tanging Kailangan,” about two strangers who cross dimensions in order to be together.

The story starts with a mysterious light appearing in the sky, which plants a dream in a man and a woman about each other despite never having met.

Sketching each other’s face to remember the dream, they recognize each other when they eventually cross paths.

They, however, are somehow separated when a magical portal transports them to different worlds.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Seeking each other, they barely intersect until they finally return to the real world where they hurdle a collapsing bridge, and, finally united, appear to finally know each other fully.

Dancel appears in the story as the orchestrator who awakens the strangers to memories of a relationship with each other, in line with the lyrics of “Tanging Kailangan” about unexplainable love.

The song, written and composed by Dancel, is his latest single and his second under Widescope Entertainment.

Dancel’s last album consisting of new tracks is “Bawat Daan” in 2005. In 2020, he released a compilation of new versions of his past songs, including those with his former band Sugarfree, titled “Baliktanaw.”

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC