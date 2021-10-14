MANILA – Janine Gutierrez looked back to when she was younger, admitting she never thought she would enter show business just like the rest of her family.

Gutierrez has been tagged “showbiz royalty” since her relatives both from the maternal and paternal sides are mostly in the entertainment industry.

She is the daughter of actors Lotlot de Leon and Ramon Christopher Gutierrez.

Her paternal grandparents are music icon Pilita Corrales and actor Eddie Gutierrez, while her maternal grandparents, de Leon’s adoptive parents, are screen superstar Nora Aunor and actor Christopher de Leon.

She is also the niece of her father’s half siblings, Tonton, Ruffa, Richard and Raymond Gutierrez.

While sharing an old and new photo of her with her relatives on Instagram, Gutierrez said she could actually relate to the transformation scene of Mia (played by Anne Hathaway) in the movie “Princess Diaries.”

Unlike Mia, however, Gutierrez noted that she knew most of her family were “showbiz royalties.”

“I found out through my grade 2 Sibika book - sa Sining chapter kasi andun si Mamita at Mama Guy. Tapos nung high school naman ang daming nanghihingi ng studio pic ni @richardgutz,” she shared.

“I really never expected to end up in the same industry. I used to resent it cause my parents’ schedules were so unpredictable when I was growing up and I was also suuuper shy but here we are! Lesson is never say never,” she added.

To end her post, Gutierrez thanked her family “for the inspiration, hard work and for opening doors for us.”

In a previous interview, Gutierrez said she is determined to work hard and carve a path of her own. At 32, she is now certain that being an actress is really what she wants to do in life.

Currently, Gutierrez is the lead actress in the ABS-CBN romantic-comedy series “Marry Me, Marry You.”