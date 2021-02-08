'Kasi ang dami nila': Being a 'showbiz royalty' has ups, downs for Janine Gutierrez

MANILA – Hailing from a showbiz clan has its ups and downs for Janine Gutierrez.

In an interview with “I Feel U” on Sunday, Gutierrez confessed that she sometimes finds it hard to get out of her family’s shadow because they are accomplished actors, actresses and performers in the entertainment industry.

“Siyempre kasi ang dami nila. It has its good side and 'yung medyo nakaka-pressure side,” she said.

“Nakakatulong kasi ang dami ko na agad kakilala sa industriya dahil mga nakatrabaho na ng parents ko, ng family ko. And then nakaka-pressure din kasi bitbit mo 'yung pangalan nila so ayaw mong mapahiya sila, na hindi ka kasing galing nila or things like that,” she added.

Gutierrez is the daughter of actors Lotlot de Leon and Ramon Christopher Gutierrez.

Her paternal grandparents are music icon Pilita Corrales and actor Eddie Gutierrez, while her maternal grandparents, de Leon’s adoptive parents, are screen superstar Nora Aunor and actor Christopher de Leon.

She is also the niece of her father’s half siblings, Tonton, Ruffa, Richard and Raymond Gutierrez.

Even if she is already a “showbiz royalty,” Gutierrez said she is determined to work hard and carve a path of her own.

Asked when she discovered her passion to become an actress, Gutierrez said it was during a time when she barely had any projects for a year.

“Una ko po siya naisip when I was in college pero just to try it out kasi nandiyan 'yung pagkakataon. Pero 'yung talagang naramdaman ko 'yung passion siguro was nung wala akong trabaho. There was one time na parang one year akong walang teleserye or pelikula,” she said.

“Doon ko naramdaman na hinahanap-hanap siya ng puso ko. Doon ko na-realize na gusto ko talagang matuto, mapag-aralan at makaganap ng maayos sa TV at pelikula. Doon ko naramdaman 'yung gutom na ito talaga 'yung gusto kong gawin so kailangan matuto ako kung paano ko siya magagawa ng maayos.”

At 31, Gutierrez is certain that this is really what she wants to do in life.

“I think in recent years, talagang siguradong sigurado ako na ito talaga ang gusto kong gawin. More so, nung recently po sa huling pelikula ko po kasi, nanalo siya ng mga awards, yung ‘Babae at Baril.’ First time ko rin magkaroon ng award for acting."

"Para ma-recognize ka ng critics, directors, ang laking bagay. Para siyang confirmation na tama 'yung tinatahak mong landas. Siguro 'yun talaga 'yung final na ‘Okay ito talaga,’” she said.

