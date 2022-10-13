MANILA -- South Korean actress Jung Ho-yeon, who starred in last year's hit series "Squid Game," is coming to the Philippines for a fan meeting.

Concert promoter Wilbros Live announced on Wednesday night that the Korean star will be having her first "fun meet" in Manila this coming November 11 at the New Frontier Theater.

Details for the upcoming event presented by IAM Worldwide will be released soon.

In the Korean drama Netflix drama "Squid Game," Jung portrayed the role of Kang Sae-Byeok, a Korean defector.

She won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series at the Screen Actors Guild's Awards for her role in "Squid Game."

