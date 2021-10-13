Tristan Ramirez of BoybandPH gets married

MANILA -- Tristan Ramirez, one of the members of BoybandPH, has married his fiancée IA dela Cruz.

The singer shared the good news in a series of posts on social media.

The two exchanged vows at an Iglesia ni Cristo church in Cubao, Quezon City.

"Best day of my life. Thank you, God! I love you forever, my wifey," he wrote.

Dela Cruz also posted photos from her wedding with Ramirez on her Instagram page.

"I have found the one whom my soul loves. Thank You, God! I love you, my husband (and forever crush)," she wrote.

Ramirez was part of the quintet BoybandPH along with Niel Murillo, Russell Reyes, Ford Valencia and Joao Constancia. The group was formed in 2016 through the talent show “Pinoy Boyband Superstar.”