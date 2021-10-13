'Inspired' Marco Gumabao keeps mum about Ivana Alawi



MANILA -- Hunk actor Marco Gumabao admits he has always been inspired, apparently because of his steadily thriving career, the enviable projects that he has been getting even this pandemic and the breaks that have been opening up for him.

But lately Gumabao carries that unmistakable smile and happiness as seen in a video of him getting cozy with sexy actress Ivana Alawi at a recent videoke gathering with friends that has gone viral.

Gumabao, however, did not confirm any relationship with Alawi although the actor is reportedly in love.

“I’m inspired,” Gumabao told ABS-CBN News. “But I’m always inspired,” added the evasive actor who is obviously not ready to admit he is in a relationship.

However, he neither denied anything, too.

The actor was queried by his actress-friend, Julia Barretto, in Tuesday’s Zoom press conference for their series, “Di Na Muli,” streaming October 22 on Vivamax. The 14-episode series is directed by Andoy Ranay from a script by Noreen Capili.

“Marco, ano ito, bakit wala akong alam,” complained the clueless Barretto. “Ano ba ‘yung balita?”

To which Gumabao readily assured the actress, “Later, I will send to it you,” referring to the much talked about video.

Gumabao recently starred by Sharon Cuneta in director Darryl Yap’s “Revirginized.” Although he completed three other lockdown shoots this pandemic, he said it is never easy to film while on lockdown.

“It’s so hard to shoot this pandemic,” Gumabao disclosed. “Our locations are not just in a particular place. At the same time, we have to observe protocols even while on lockdown.

“You work with your co-stars for the first time, of course, you want to build a rapport and chemistry even off-cam. It’s not just possible because our production staff is really very strict observing everyone.”

Yet, the series director, Ranay, insisted he did not have a hard time working with his actors that also include Marco Gallo. Directing them did not become a challenge for him.

“When I told them, ‘Kain tayo, sabay sabay. Chikahan tayo.’ Ginagawa naman nila. When I had directions on the set, they did everything one hundred percent. Even with the other actors, wala akong naging problema," he said.

“Since we were in a lock-in for a month, they didn’t have a choice but to concentrate on the shooting. Hindi kami nahirapan to go through it.”