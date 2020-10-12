Cathy Garcia-Molina films in pipeline: JLC-Bea, KathNiel, LizQuen starrers

Prior to the pandemic, Cathy Garcia-Molina was due to begin filming ‘After Forever,’ starring Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo and penned by Carmi Raymundo. Star Cinema/File

Movies starring Vice Ganda, Alden Richards also in the works

MANILA — Had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic, blockbuster director Cathy Garcia-Molina may have already started work on at least one of five movie projects she is planned to helm, among them a reunion movie for her “One More Chance” actors John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo.

Garcia-Molina revealed the projects she has been offered or is attached to direct in the October 8 livestream of Nickl Entertainment.

A viewer asked in the comments whether Garcia-Molina has any films lined up.

“Meron po. In fact, tatlo na ang dumaan sa akin na puro meeting. Hindi po natutuloy-tuloy,” she answered. (See the 1:05:30 mark in the video below.)

She went on to enumerate give: “May KathNiel (Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla), may John Lloyd-Bea, may Vice Ganda, may LizQuen (Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil), at iyan, dumaan si Alden [Richards], pero hindi pa alam kung sino ang partner. Ang iniisip lang, Bea.”

Save for Vice Ganda, Garcia-Molina has worked with all the actors she mentioned in separate movies.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, she was due to begin filming Bernardo and Padilla’s “After Forever,” which was supposed to be set partly in San Francisco. That project has since been postponed.

“Marami [akong pelikula], kaso hindi natutuloy sa maraming dahilan,” Garcia-Molina said. “At isa doon, medyo takot ang lola niyo lumabas. You know naman, I have two teens na pinag-aaral. Medyo takot tayo na labas nang labas.”

“Ako naman, hanggang kayang hindi lumabas, hindi. Katulad nito, kaya naman natin magsaya na nandito lang tayo,” she added, referring to the livestream.

Under the eased lockdown measures in the Philippines, film and TV productions were allowed to resume filming physically in June but with strict safety protocol in place, after a three-month freeze.