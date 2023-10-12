Enrique Gil discovers look-alike in 'I Am Not Big Bird' teaser

Enrique Gil's character Luis Carpio discovers his doppelganger in the new teaser of "I Am Not Big Bird" released on October 12, 2023. Screenshot from Black Sheep.

MANILA — Enrique Gil's character Luis Carpio discovers his look-alike in the new teaser of the actor's comeback movie "I Am Not Big Bird" released Thursday.

In the more than 1-minute clip, Carpio and his friends arrive in Thailand for a vacation. To his surprise, he is slapped by different women who all claim to know him.

He then discovers that he looks like Big Bird, a known personality in the adult film industry.

Written by Lilit Reyes, the movie is inspired by events which actually happened to his friend when they went to Thailand several years ago.

Directed by Victor Villanueva, the movie also stars Red Ollero, Nikko Natividad and Pepe Herrera. It will open in cinemas nationwide this year, but its producers are also planning to bring it to genre festivals outside the country in 2024.

