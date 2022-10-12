If the world is ending in 40 days, Ronnie Alonte to marry Loisa Andalio

Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio grace the finale media conference of 'Love in 40 Days.' Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – “Oo, magpapakasal kami.”

These were the words of actor Ronnie Alonte when asked hypothetically if he will marry his long-time girlfriend Loisa Andalio if the world is down to its last 40 days.

Linking it to the couple’s series “Love in 40 Days,” Alonte and Andalio could not evade questions about marriage as they near their sixth anniversary.

Andalio hesitated to be the first to answer it, prompting Alonte to admit he will marry Andalio and do everything they can in the final days on Earth.

“Kasi 40 days na lang, mawawala ka na. Lahat ng pwede naming gawin, gagawin namin,” he said during finale media conference of the series Wednesday.

The actor even jokingly added that he wants to have seven kids with Andalio, earning laughter from the press.

Alonte and Andalio lead the cast members of “Love in 40 Days”, which is down to its final two weeks.

During the press conference, the couple shared that they learned new things about each other when they were filming the series.

For Alonte, his partner helped him understand the importance of reading the entire script before taping starts.

“Bago mag-start, natulungan niya ako na maging focused dun sa script na kailangan basahin lahat. Kailangan alam mo 'yung story. 'Yun ang tulong niya sa 'kin na nakatulong sa 'kin dun sa buong show. Binasa ko talaga 'yung script tatlong beses buo,” he revealed.

Meanwhile, Andalio learned to loosen up in every scene, admitting she felt nervous before shooting some scenes.

“Natutunan ko sa kanya na pwede mo naman ibigay 'yung best mo na hindi ka kakabahan. Hindi ka nangingig. May times kasi na parang ang light lang ng mga eksena pero parang hihimatayin na ako sa kaba,” Andalio said.

Produced by ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment, “Love In 40 Days" premiered last May. It follows the story of Jane (Andalio) who fell into a coma after a car accident and ended up in the Evergreen Mansion, where she will stay for 40 days before a decision is made whether she should cross over to heaven.

Jane meets Edward (Alonte) who plans to demolish the Evergreen mansion so he can put up a restobar. Their love story begins as Jane tries to save the mansion from Edward.

The show also stars Lotlot de Leon, Leo Martinez, Janice de Belen, Ana Abad Santos, Ahron Villena, Maria Isabel Lopez, Renshi De Guzman, Trina Legaspi, Raven Molina, Chie Filomeno, Benedix Ramos, Vaughn Piczon, Kobie Brown, Andi Abaya, Zabel Lamberth.

"Love In 40 Days" is available on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC. You may also watch episode highlights on ABS-CBN Entertainment's official website and YouTube Channel.

