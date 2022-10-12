Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio grace the finale media conference of 'Love in 40 Days.' Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Real-life couple Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio surprised their fans when they admitted that they had difficulty doing the “kilig” scenes in the ABS-CBN series “Love in 40 Days.”

As the series moves nearer to its finale, Alonte explained that he had a hard time pulling off some scenes with Andalio.

“Ang hirap. Sobrang komportable namin sa isa’t isa, isa 'yun sa nagpapahirap din… lalo na binabalikan ko kung paano kami nagkakilala dati. Minsan ang hirap. Nahirapan ako. Ilang beses ako napagsabihan ni Direk Manny diyan sa mga kilig scenes namin,” he told the press Wednesday.

According to the actor, he could not act naturally in several sequences with his girlfriend. Luckily, directors Manny Palo and Jojo Saguin helped him get through it.

“Hindi ko kasi alam kung ia-acting ko siya o ibabato ko siya nang natural. Hindi ko po alam kung paano magiging natural. Nahirapan talaga ako,” he continued.

Loisa and Ronnie are grateful for the "Love in 40 Days." They also extend their gratitude to the fans. pic.twitter.com/P0pIPzuGa3 — Karl Cedrick Basco (@cedrickkbasco) October 12, 2022

Palo attested to Alonte’s revelation but clarified that it was only during the first part of the story when their characters met for the first time.

When Jane (Andalio) and Edward (Alonte) began to have a romantic connection, it was easier for the celebrity couple to act out the scenes.

Meanwhile, Andalio also felt awkward whenever she noticed Alonte’s uneasiness on the set.

In her own little way, the Kapamilya actress tried to guide her partner and shared some tips to help him in their scenes.

“Nahihirapan din ako pag ganon… Alam mo 'yung 'pag awkward siya, ending ikaw din mao-awkward. So kailangan tulungan talaga. Ayoko naman mag-coach sa kaniya kasi 'di ako acting coach. Kung ano lang 'yung kaya kong i-share,” Andalio said.

“Love in 40 Days”, the first series starring LoiNie, is down to its final two weeks.

And the two actors could not help but be grateful to lead the cast of veteran stars such as William Lorenzo, Lotlot de Leon, Janice de Belen, and Leo Martinez.

“Sobrang grateful po namin and 'yung mga fans din na sumusuporta gabi-gabi. Masaya po talaga kasi ngayon palang sinasabi na nila na mami-miss nila 'yung 'Love in 40 Days,'” Andalio said.

Produced by ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment, “Love In 40 Days" premiered last May. It follows the story of Jane who fell into coma after a car accident and ended up in the Evergreen Mansion, where she will stay for 40 days before a decision is made whether she should cross over to heaven.

Jane meets Edward who plans to demolish the Evergreen mansion so he can put up a restobar. Their love story begins as Jane tries to save the mansion from Edward.

The show also stars Ana Abad Santos, Ahron Villena, Maria Isabel Lopez, Renshi De Guzman, Trina Legaspi, Raven Molina, Chie Filomeno, Benedix Ramos, Vaughn Piczon, Kobie Brown, Andi Abaya, Zabel Lamberth.

"Love In 40 Days" is available on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC. You may also watch episode highlights on ABS-CBN Entertainment's official website and YouTube Channel.

