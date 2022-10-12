Country superstar Blake Shelton will no longer be occupying his red chair on “The Voice” after next season.

In an Instagram post, Shelton announced that he is leaving the show after 12 years of being one of the competition’s coaches.

“I've been wrestling with this for a while and l've decided that it's time for me to step away from 'The Voice' after next season,” he wrote.

Shelton said “The Voice” changed his life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to him.

“It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at 'The Voice' from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week,” he said.

“I've made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani,” he added.

Shelton then gave a huge shoutout to those who auditioned on “The Voice” season after season. Specifically, he is grateful to the contestants who chose him to be their coach.

To end his post, he said: “Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at 'The Voice' who are chasing their dreams. Would not happen without you!”

Commenting on her husband’s post, Stefani said: “I am so proud of you and so blessed to have found u. your talent brings joy to the hearts of so many people and i am so lucky to be part of ur life’s journey..”