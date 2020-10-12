Filipino-helmed 'Deine Farbe' wins at Calella Film Festival in Spain

MANILA –- International film feature “Deine Farbe” bagged the Best Direction award at the recently concluded Calella Film Festival in Spain.

The good news was confirmed by the movie’s director, Filipino filmmaker Maria Diane Ventura, through her social media pages.

She also congratulated the film’s lead stars Jannik Schümann and Nyamandi Adrian for being named best actor.

“Congratulations to @jannik.schuemann and @nyamandiadrian for their best actor wins. Deine Farbe wins best direction at the recently concluded @calellafilmfestival in Spain. Thank you,” she wrote.

According to its website, the Calella Film Festival is “a non-profit organization that aims to disseminate and promote cinema, with special emphasis on training the new generations in film culture as well as technical and creative knowledge, so that they can carry out film projects in the future for their own means.”

Based on its official press release, “Deine Farbe” tells the story of small-town friends Karl (Schümann) and Albert (Adrian), whose attempts to bolt from their humdrum existence in search of greater things reveal differences deeper than what is readily apparent.

“It is not so much a cautionary tale of zeros vying to be heroes — or a pair of Icarus archetypes edging precariously near the sun — but a startling look at the wedge of ambition that can drive lifelong comrades apart,” the synopsis said.

The film stars German actors and it was shot on location in the performers’ native country, and partly in Barcelona.

“Deine Farbe” is set to have its US premiere at this year’s Soho International Film Festival.

The movie will also compete at Cardiff International Film Festival in the UK; Spanish film festival L'Hospitalet De Llobregat in Barcelona; the Lonely Wolf Film Festival and Gold Movie Awards in London; the Diorama International Film Festival in New Delhi, India; and the Geelong Underground Film Festival in Australia.