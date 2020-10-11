Film of Filipino director to kick off Soho International Film Festival

MANILA – A film helmed by Filipino director Maria Diane Ventura is set to kick off this year’s Soho International Film Festival (SIFF).

Titled “Deine Farbe,” the film’s US premiere will be one of the two offerings under the World Feature banner during opening night happening via livestream on October 15 at 6:30 p.m. EST.

The film's regular screenings are set on October 15 at 12 p.m., and on October 22 at 11:45 p.m.

According to its official press release, “Deine Farbe” tells the story of small-town friends Karl (Jannik Schümann) and Albert (Nyamandi Adrian), whose attempts to bolt from their humdrum existence in search of greater things reveal differences deeper than what is readily apparent.

A scene from the movie 'Deine Farbe'

“It is not so much a cautionary tale of zeros vying to be heroes — or a pair of Icarus archetypes edging precariously near the sun — but a startling look at the wedge of ambition that can drive lifelong comrades apart,” the synopsis said.

“Deine Farbe,” which is Ventura’s first international film feature, was previously exhibited in Berlin and New Delhi.

The film stars German actors and it was shot on location in the performers’ native country, and partly in Barcelona.

The movie will also compete at Cardiff International Film Festival in the UK; Spanish film festival L'Hospitalet De Llobregat in Barcelona; the Lonely Wolf Film Festival and Gold Movie Awards in London; the Diorama International Film Festival in New Delhi, India; and the Geelong Underground Film Festival in Australia.