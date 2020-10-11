Concert recap: Daniel Padilla brings fans 'over the moon' in digital concert

Daniel Padilla serenades his fans during his digital concert "Apollo: A Daniel Padilla Digital Experience". Screengrab

MANILA - Kapamilya heartthrob Daniel Padilla on Sunday showed off his singing skills as he serenaded his fans during his "Apollo:A Daniel Padilla Digital Experience."

The 25-year-old actor proved his versatility as he covered various international and OPM hits, including Orange and Lemons' "Abot Kamay", Rivermaya's "Antukin" and "Balisong", as well as the classic hit "Moon River", which he dedicated to his girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo, who was in the studio with him.

Daniel Padilla serenades his fans during his digital concert "Apollo: A Daniel Padilla Digital Experience". Screengrab

Although admitting that it feels different to perform in an almost empty studio, Padilla still gave his best as he performed "Mabagal".

Padilla's brother, JC and his band Jose Carlito also performed on stage, with Daniel joining them for their cover of The Killers' "Mr. Brightside".

Daniel Padilla joined his brother JC and his band. Photo from Star Music on Twitter.

Actor Ian Veneracion, who Padilla said is like his second father, also joined him on stage.

Daniel Padilla and Ian Veneracion during "Apollo: A Daniel Padilla Digital Experience". Screengrab

Before ending the concert, Padilla thanked everyone who made the event possible. He also thanked his family, as well as Bernardo and her mother, who were also in the studio.

He also thanked his fans for their continued support, adding that he can feel their love even without physically seeing them.

Padilla ended his concert with a cover of U2's "One".

The hashtags #OverTheMoonWithDJP and #APOLLODanielPadilla topped Philippine trends all throughout the 2-hour digital concert.

It also became one of the top trending topics worldwide.

Padilla's last major concert was held in 2018 at the Araneta Coliseum.

In 2013, Padilla staged his first birthday concert at the Big Dome titled "Daniel Live: A Birthday Concert."

The following year, the actor staged "DOS: Daniel On Stage" and in 2015, he staged "Most Wanted" at Mall of Asia Arena.

In 2017, his concert at the Big Dome titled "DJ Classics: Back at the Araneta" didn't push through because of his busy schedule.