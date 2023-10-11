Heart Evangelista celebrates birthday of Chiz Escudero

MANILA – Heart Evangelista has described her husband, Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero, as someone who keeps her steady amidst life’s changes.

Evangelista made this tribute as she celebrated Escudero’s birthday on October 10.

In an Instagram post, Evangelista shared two photos of herself and Escudero where they both look deeply in love with each other.

The first photo appears as if it was taken recently, while the second picture depicts them in what seems to be the early stages of their relationship.

“Happy birthday to my rock and my constant @escuderochiz. I love doing life with you,” wrote Evangelista in her caption.

In a vlog entry she made in August, Evangelista admitted that the past few months made her realize that she cannot live without her husband.

“Mawala na lahat, huwag lang ikaw. Nagamit ko na 'yun many times pero nagkamali ako. Ikaw lang talaga 'yung dapat kong pinagsasabihan noon,” she told Escudero.

“I feel like I am in a calmer place. I feel like everything is clean. I feel like everything is wiped clean, everything is fresh and really, truly, everything is really for a reason,” she said.