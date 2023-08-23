How Chiz Escudero, Heart Evangelista faced marital challenges

MANILA – Heart Evangelista and Senator Chiz Escudero had a sincere conversation about love and their marriage, reflecting on how they navigated the challenges of the previous year.

In a recent vlog entry, Evangelista admitted that the past few months made her realize that she cannot live without her husband.

“I realize I can’t live without Chiz. Mawala na lahat, huwag lang ikaw. Nagamit ko na 'yun many times pero nagkamali ako. Ikaw lang talaga 'yung dapat kong pinagsasabihan noon,” she told Escudero.

“I feel like I am in a calmer place. I feel like everything is clean. I feel like everything is wiped clean, everything is fresh and really, truly, everything is really for a reason,” she said.

When asked to describe what their relationship went through, Evangelista said it’s like “a name of a crime that I can’t pinpoint.”

“For my life ah. Not necessarily you. I don’t know what went wrong,” she said. “No, I knew. I think I got carried away. I should have listened to you.”

Last year, rumors circulated that Evangelista and Escudero supposedly broke up after the actress’ September pronouncement of being “in search of happiness,” as well as her move to drop Escudero’s surname from her social media pages.

Seemingly addressing this, Escudero reassured Evangelista in the vlog that the experiences she believed she needed to undergo are a common phase that many individuals go through.

“Some people go through a phase that they think that they want to find themselves or they are actually searching for themselves when in fact, they just had to look and see where they were standing before they started finding themselves,” he said.

Nonetheless, the style icon shared that she indeed felt that she lost herself.

“I lost myself because I had so many voices in my life that I allowed to mold me a certain way. I am not blaming them. I think I am blaming also myself because I am gullible. But I take all the responsibility. It was still me who pulled the trigger in the end so to speak,” she said.

Meanwhile, Evangelista asked Escudero if there was ever a time that he thought of giving up on their marriage.

“Wala. Jason Mraz ako eh, I won’t give up on us. Nailagay ko 'yun sa playlist ko eh,” he said in an attempt to lighten up the conversation. Turning serious, he added, “Principally because of family. That grounded me too. That was my anchor.”

In spite of the difficulties they faced, Escudero holds the belief that everything unfolded with a purpose.

“Everything happens for a reason, whether it’s good times or bad times. There is a reason for it always. You don’t see it when you’re in the middle of things but hindsight is always 20/20,” he said.

Describing their relationship now, Escudero believes they are now “better, stronger and tighter.”

“Again, everything happens for a reason. We are where we are because of what we went through,” he said.