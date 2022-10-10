Rita Gaviola cleared of cancer after cyst scare

Former ‘PBB’ housemate Rita Gaviola reacts to her checkup results clearing her of cancer and cyst. Screenshot/YouTube: Karen Davila

MANILA — Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Rita Gaviola is relieved after being cleared of cancer and a suspected cyst, saying she can now devote her time caring for her baby without worries.

Gaviola, 19, underwent medical checkup specifically to determine whether she had a cyst in her breast. The hospital visit was seen in the latest vlog of broadcast journalist Karen Davila, who arranged the checkup after Gaviola revealed feeling a lump on her left breast in their past interview.

After waiting four days for the results of her breast and cervical ultrasound, Gaviola was informed by the doctor, Dr. Jenny Jose, that she was cleared of cyst.

“There are no enlarged mass or cyst so probably ‘yung nangyaring meron ka nakapa before it was just physiologic, phase lang ‘yun sa hormones mo. You don’t need to worry,” Dr. Jose told Gaviola through a video call.

“What you should do lang is to take care of ourselves. Every year, we need to have a check-up para everything is good,” she advised her patient.

Davila asked Gaviola: “Ngayong alam mo na na wala kang cancer, wala kang tumor, wala kang cyst, ano ang pakiramdam mo?”

Visibly relieved, she answered: “Masaya ako kasi hindi na ako mag-wo-worry, para mas matutukan ko ‘yung baby ko. Sobrang happy ako, hindi ko alam paano sabihin pero sobrang saya po ng puso ko. At dahil po sa iyo ‘yun, Ma’am Karen, na nakapagpa-check-up ako, so sobrang thank you po, lalo na sa mga naitulong niyo po sa akin.”

Aside from sponsoring Gaviola’s checkup, Davila also surprised Gaviola with advanced Christmas gifts — P50,000 worth of baby products for her newborn.

Gaviola, who rose to fame as the “Badjao Girl” on social media before entering “PBB,” revealed being a first-time mom in August. In the vlog, Gaviola also underwent a procedure to have an intrauterine device, to prevent becoming pregnant again soon.