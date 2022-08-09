LOOK: 'Badjao Girl' is now a mom

MANILA – Viral star Rita Gaviola, more popularly known as Badjao Girl, revealed that she is now a mom.

In an Instagram post, Gaviola welcomed her baby girl, Kia, together with her partner in a shoot.

"Sa mga na-disappoint or madami pang sasabihin sa akin, buhay ko 'yung tinatahak ko, tsaka madami pa akong kayang gawin and maraming salamat po sa mga sumusuporta kasama na namin si Baby Kia sa susunod na mga vlog namin," she said.

Gaviola rose to fame in 2016 when she went viral begging with her brother during the Pahiyas Festival.

She then entered the Big Brother house in "Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7" where she was dubbed the "Badjao Girl of Lucena." She also joined "It's Showtime's" segment "Sexy Babe."

RELATED VIDEO: