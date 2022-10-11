Home  >  Entertainment

Is Hong Kong superstar Tony Leung joining 'Squid Game'?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 11 2022 12:25 PM

Director Hwang Dong-Hyuk of the hit Korean series 'Squid Game' meets with Hong Kong actors Tony Leung and Carina Lau. Photo: Instagram/@carinalau1208
Hong Kong superstar Tony Leung has met with "Squid Game" director Hwang Dong-Hyuk, raising speculations that he would join the second season of the hit Korean survival drama.

"Ready for Squid Game?" Lau, also an actress, said in the caption.

As of writing, no official confirmation has been issued regarding Leung's involvement in the new season of "Squid Game."

The 60-year-old Leung is best known for his collaborations with director Wong Kar-Wai, including the films "Chungking Express" (1994), "Happy Together" (1997) and "In the Mood for Love" (2000).

Last year, Leung starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

In June, Netflix announced that the wildly popular "Squid Game" — in which misfits and criminals compete for cash in deadly versions of schoolyard games — would return for a second season.

