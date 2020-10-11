'ASAP Natin To' celebrates music of Nina

MANILA - “ASAP Natin ‘To” celebrated on Sunday the music of Soul Siren Nina.

In a series of heartfelt numbers, KZ Tandingan, Jason Dy, Jay-R and Nina herself performed songs from “Nina Live” which is one of the best-selling OPM albums of all time.

Nina is celebrating the 15th anniversary of the said album this year.

Tandingan performed “Piano in the Dark,” which was originally released by Brenda Russel in 1988 and popularized by Nina in 2005.

Dy, for his part, sang “Constantly” originally released by Vanessa Williams in 1994, and remade by Nina 15 years ago.

Jay-R sang the Cyndi Lauper song “I Don’t Wanna Be Your Friend” which was Nina’s 2005 album as well.

To cap off the segment, Nina showed off her vocal prowess when she sang both “Through the Fire” and “Love Moves in Mysterious Ways.”

The Sunday episode of the Kapamilya variety program marked the show’s return to free TV following the deal between ABS-CBN and the Zoe Broadcasting Network.

The free TV comeback comes five months after ABS-CBN Channel 2 initially ceased its broadcast in May on orders by the National Telecommunications Commission due to its expired franchise.

In July, a House of Representatives committee voted against granting ABS-CBN a new broadcast franchise despite being cleared by relevant government agencies of alleged anomalies and delinquencies.

The rebranded A2Z is on Channel 11 on free TV via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It is also available on many cable and satellite TV providers like Sky Cable.

Aside from airing on A2Z, “ASAP Natin To” can also be viewed via cable on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

The program is available as well via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.