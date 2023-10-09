MANILA – Sarah Geronimo assured her followers that they have nothing to worry about after she postponed her concert with Bamboo in Clark, Pampanga due to medical reasons.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News's MJ Felipe during the official launch of G Studios over the weekend, Geronimo said she was just advised to rest for a while.

“Medyo nagkulang po ng preparations vocally and physically so medyo it took a toll doon sa vocal chords ko. Kapag kasama mo kasi talaga si Bamboo, all out ka talaga eh. But recovering naman po,” she said.

Geronimo, meanwhile, said her doors remain open to possibly going back to acting. “Hopefully movie po. May mga talks, planning stage,” she said.

For now, she and her husband Matteo Guidicelli will be busy managing their newly opened G Studios located south of Metro Manila.

“Our vision, our dream has come to life. Of course, ang asawa ko malakas sa manifestation iyan eh. Nag-umpisa lang po 'yan sa mga shoot namin na ginagawa namin during the lockdown. Nagkatotoo na nga,” she said.

Guidicelli, for his, part, expressed his immense happiness in witnessing something that initially began in jest.

“It was all kumbaga laro-laro lang during the pandemic. We started G Productions, which produces Sarah’s concerts also together with Viva. We decided to do a physical studio kasi wala pang studio dito sa south. This studio, we named it as the creative space in the south [where] collaborations with different artists, and nurturing different artists [can take place],” he explained.

When asked who is going to be more hands-on in managing their production outfit, Geronimo said: “'Yung asawa ko. Ako taga-approve lang.”

Guidicelli, however, refused to take all the credit, saying their company is a family effort.

“Through the years, we’ve built a very good team, back office, marketing, and of course consulted by our parents. My father is our biggest consult with Sarah’s ideas, my brother-in-law, my mom. It’s a whole family effort.”

Meanwhile, the couple were also asked if it is also in their plans to start their own family soon.

“Sana, sana. Ipag-pray niyo sana dragon baby… In God’s time,” said Guidicelli.

Next year is the Year of the Dragon, according to the Chinese calendar.

When prodded if she is now ready to become a mom, Geronimo, she said: “Grabe naman po kayo. Pwede bang sa ibang pagkakataon na lang po natin pag-usapan iyan. Importante po iyan. I watched Yeng’s interview at sobra po akong naka-relate.”

Geronimo and Guidicelli have been married since February 2020.