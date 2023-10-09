K-pop group Pentagon. Photo: Instagram/@pentagon.official

Five members of boy group Pentagon have left their agency Cube Entertainment, the company announced Monday, a day before the K-pop act celebrated its seventh anniversary.

In a statement, Cube said members Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok departed the company after terminating their exclusive contracts with the label.

"We had very long and candid talks with the Pentagon members ahead of the termination of their exclusive contracts," Cube said in the statement, as translated into English by English-language publication Korea JoongAng Daily.

"After the talks, we decided to end our contracts with Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok. We thank them deeply for having stuck with us through the long seven years and wish them only happiness in their years to come," it added.

Cube did not say if the five are also leaving Pentagon, which also consists of Hui, Jinho, Hongseok and Shinwon.

Pentagon debuted in 2016 with a self-titled extended play, but is best known for the 2018 hit "Shine." The group originally had 10 members until rapper E-dawn's departure in 2018.

Pentagon performed in the country last October 2022 as part of the lineup for the Hallyuween music festival at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Apart from Pentagon, Cube is also home to K-pop groups BTOB, (G)I-DLE and Lightsum.

