Sue Ramirez shares birthday message for boyfriend Javi Benitez

MANILA -- Actress Sue Ramirez took to Instagram to share her birthday message for boyfriend Javi Benitez.

"Happiest birthday, Palangga! You deserve all the best things in life! I love you more than you can imagine and more than you’ll ever know," Ramirez wrote as she posted a clip of them at the beach.

In the comment section of her post, Benitez, who is now part of ABS-CBN's newest series "Walang Hanggang Paalam," thanked Ramirez for the greeting.

"Salamat gid, Ga! You make me want to be a better person everyday. Thanks for loving me the way you do. I love you," Benitez wrote.

Last June, Ramirez’s sweet photo with Benitez fuelled speculations that they are already dating.

In an interview last August, Ramirez confirmed her relationship with Benitez, whom she described as the "best" boyfriend.

Ramirez and Benitez are also the stars of the action film “Alpha Kid One” under the direction of Richard Somes.

