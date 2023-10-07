ABS-CBN big winner in 20th Gawad Tanglaw Awards

ABS-CBN was recognized at the 20th Gawad Tanglaw Ceremony for its various entertainment, news, and lifestyle shows, and personalities. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

ABS-CBN continues to get a nod from the academe after winning a slew of awards, including Best Media Company and Digital Media Company at the 20th Gawad Tanglaw Ceremony hosted by Manuel L. Quezon University.

“Marami pinagdadaanan ang ABS-CBN pero kung nandiyan ang Gawad Tanglaw na maganda ginagawa naming palabas, inspirado kami at lalo kami magsisikap gawin ang the best magagawa natin para sa manunuod,” Kane Errol Choa, ABS-CBN vice President for corporate communications, said in his speech after receiving the award on behalf of the company.

ABS-CBN, the country's foremost content provider, which has broadened its presence and pursued partnerships to ensure a wider reach, on Saturday, was recognized for its various entertainment, news, and lifestyle shows as well as personalities.

Accolades snagged by the entertainment giant include Best Variety Program for “ASAP Natin ‘To” and “It’s Showtime".

Jodi Sta Maria was meanwhile awarded as the Best Actress for a TV series for her portrayal in the drama series “Broken Marriage Vow,” which was also named by the Gawad Tanglaw as this year’s Best Teleserye.

“Growing up nabigyan ako pagkakataon mag audition sa isa sa pinakamalaking network and ABS-CBN, and 25 years later andito ko ngayon nakatayo sa harap niyo. Isang bata na nangarap, at isang bata na pinala matupad ang pangarap. Natutunan ko importante, hard work, commitment, at dedication sa trabaho,” the actress shared.

“Gusto ko alay ang award na ito sa lahat ng tao sa likod ng camera na nag trabaho sa Broken Marriage vow,” she added.

Best Actor, on the other hand, was bagged by Piolo Pascual, another Kapamilya showbiz royalty.

TV Patrol triumphed as the Best TV Newscast, with Henry Omaga Diaz hailed as the Best TV News Anchor.

Meanwhile, Doris Bigorina and Alvin Elchico were recognized as Outstanding Teleradyo Anchors.

“Maraming maraming salamat, itong award na ito ay magsisilbing inspiration sa amin ni Alvin na lalo pang maging mas matapang sa aming pagbabalita, sa aming pag kokomento, sa aming paghahatid ng tamang at totoong impormasyon,” Bigornia said.

She continued: “Dati nagpapatulog kami, ngayon kami na ang inyong alarm clock. Patuloy kami nang gigising sa lahat ng tao sa lahat ng aspekto.”

Kapamilya Stars Gary Valenciano and Anne Curtis were honored with the Gawad Sa Sining at Kultura ng Paglilingkod sa Bayan award.

“Thank you so very much. It means a lot to me. Maraming salamat. Rest assured we will continue to give the best for the people who only deserve the best from us,” Gary Valenciano, who is on tour abroad, said in a recorded message.