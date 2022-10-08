Photo from Sarah Geronimo's Facebook page

MANILA – After surprising her followers on Friday, Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo released a clip of the concept video of her latest single “Dati-Dati.”

In her social media pages, Geronimo dropped a 31-second video of her shoot with celebrity lensman BJ Pascual where she rocked long curly hair while appearing ethereal with her floral dress.

“Hi Popsters!! Sharing with you the concept video for my new song, Dati-dati. Thank you to the team behind it for making it a great experience! Maraming Maraming salamat din sa inyo Popsters para sa inyong suporta!!” she said in the caption.

The much-awaited comeback single "Dati-Dati” is now available on various music streaming platforms.

Geronimo’s last studio album, “This 15 Me,” was released back in 2018, marking her 15th anniversary in showbiz. It remains to be seen if she will also release a new album.

Geronimo has been gradually returning to the limelight after two-year hiatus from television.

Notably, she resumed appearing on “ASAP Natin ‘To” in August with her monthly “Sarah G Specials” offerings — taped performances exclusively aired on the ABS-CBN program.

Geronimo took a break from showbiz in 2020 after getting married to actor Matteo Guidicelli.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC