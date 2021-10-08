Actor Raymond Bagatsing has joined the list of celebrities venturing into politics in Halalan 2022 as he filed on Friday his certificate of candidacy for the vice mayoralty race in the City of Manila.

Bagatsing, 54, will be facing former actor Yul Servo, who is also eyeing the second highest position in Manila.

The actor came from a political family in Manila, where his grandfather, Ramon Sr., served as city mayor before.

Naghain ng certificate of candidacy sa pagkabise-alkalde ng lungsod ng Maynila ang aktor na si Raymond Bagatsing. pic.twitter.com/PvbXi2FaDo — Raya Capulong (@RayaCapulong) October 8, 2021

Bagatsing has been active in the entertainment industry since 1990, and recently starred in the award-winning movie “Quezon’s Game.”

He also appeared in numerous television shows such as ABS-CBN’s “La Vida Lena,” “A Soldier’s Heart,” “Bagani,” and “Pusong Ligaw.”

Meanwhile, Servo will be running under the ticket of incumbent Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan, who is seeking to be the city’s local chief executive in the 2022 polls.

Servo, the incumbent 3rd district representative of Manila, is eligible for another term in the House of Representatives.

