Yul Servo seeks to become Manila's vice mayor

MANILA – Former actor Yul Servo on Wednesday filed his certificate of candidacy for vice mayor of Manila City.

Servo will be running under the ticket of incumbent Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan, who is seeking to be the city’s local chief executive in the 2022 polls.

LOOK: Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan and 3rd District Representative Yul Servo Nieto file their certificates of candidacy for mayor and vice mayor of Manila, respectively. | via @RayaCapulong #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/kJbunahBbE — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) October 6, 2021

Servo, the incumbent 3rd district representative of Manila, is eligible for another term in the House of Representatives.

When asked why he will not run for reelection as lawmaker, Servo told ABS-CBN News last month: "'Yun ang napagkasunduan ng partido."

Servo is also a part of incumbent Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and Lacuna's local party Asenso Manileño.

It was also Domagoso who encouraged Servo, a fellow actor, to join public service.