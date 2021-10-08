Photo from Niña Jose's Facebook page



Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Niña Jose-Quiambao is seeking to replace her husband Cezar Quiambao as mayor of Bayambang town in Pangasinan. m

Jose, through her Facebook page, released a photo of her entire slate in the upcoming Halalan 2022, partnering with Raul Sabangan as her vice mayor.

“Ang puso ko ay para sa Bayambang,” she briefly said in the caption.

She recently launched the “Niña Cares” campaign, a charity leg of her family’s foundation which “will be able to help fellow Bayambangeños uplift their lives.”

Last September, Jose took to social media to greet her husband on his birthday.

On Facebook, Jose shared a photo with Quiambao, accompanied by a short message.

“‘It’s You, because no one else makes sense’ naksssss. I love you husband.. I am very married, so married and super married...have a happy September. We wish you all love, happiness and joy always,” Jose said.

She also previously addressed the issue hurled against her when she married Quiambao who is twice her age.

“Oo na po Cezar has money, pero hindi Lang naman sya ang nagkagusto sakin na ‘mayaman’ before hahaha maganda naman din ako noh!!” Jose said.

Jose and Quiambao married in 2017.

Jose first appeared on “PBB: Teen Edition” in 2006 before appearing in several Kapamilya shows such as "Pedro Penduko at ang mga Engkantao," "I Dare You," and "Nagsimula sa Puso."