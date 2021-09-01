Photo from Niña Jose's Facebook account

Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Niña Jose took to social media to greet her husband Bayambang, Pangasinan Mayor Cezar Quiambao on his birthday.

On Facebook, Jose shared a photo with Quiambao, accompanied by a short message.

“‘It’s You, because no one else makes sense’ naksssss. I love you husband.. I am very married, so married and super married...have a happy September. We wish you all love, happiness and joy always,” Jose said.

she also thanked all the well-wishes sent to Quiambao.

“Thank you all for all the well wishes...and to those who are still judgemental who feel they know me, thank you na din(dinaig nyo mga pamilya namin, na sa Totoo Lang sila Lang mahalaga)," she commented.

"5 years na kami magasawa and May mga anak na din kami, na-realize ko talaga na Mas bi-bless ka ni God pag humble kang tao kaya maraming salamat na din at inaarotaka."

Jose previously addressed the issue hurled against her when she married Quiambao who is twice her age.

“Oo na po Cezar has money, pero hindi Lang naman sya ang nagkagusto sakin na ‘mayaman’ before hahaha maganda naman din ako noh!!” Jose said.

The actress and Quiambao have been married since 2017.

