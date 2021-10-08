Karen Davila returns as 'TV Patrol' anchor

Pia Gutierrez joins 'The World Tonight'

MANILA – Award-winning broadcast journalist Karen Davila is returning to "TV Patrol" as one of the main anchors as ABS-CBN’s flagship newscast strengthens its mission to serve Filipinos worldwide with news and information that matter to them.

Davila joins fellow seasoned news anchors Henry Omaga-Diaz and Bernadette Sembrano-Aguinaldo in leading the 34-year old news program that is committed in bringing fair and accurate news to as many Filipinos, especially in this critical time for our country.



The announcement of Davila's return came just a day after Noli de Castro left "TV Patrol" as he sets his sights on a political comeback in the May 2022 elections.

With the veteran anchor’s departure, the iconic trio of de Castro, Korina Sanchez and Ted Failon have all gone and left the news program.

Davila will be back on "TV Patrol" beginning Monday, October 11.

The last time she was in the newscast as a main anchor was in 2004 to 2010 along with Julius Babao and Failon. She then moved to anchor the late-night newscast "Bandila" with Babao and Ces Drilon.

Davila began her career as a writer-presenter of documentaries for "Probe Team" and was part of the ABS-CBN investigative journalism series "The Correspondents."

She also moderated presidential debates and the televised sessions of the World Economic Forum-East Asia Summit.

She bagged international prizes for her in-depth reporting about children and street drugs, children in jail, and the Marcopper Mining environmental disaster.

Davila also won the TOYM (The Outstanding Young Men) and TOWNS (The Outstanding Women in the Nation’s Service) awards and was the Rotary Club of Manila’s Journalist of the Year in 2004.

Just recently, she was named national winner for Best News Anchor for ANC’s “Headstart” at the Asian Academy Creative Awards.

Aside from “Headstart,” Davila also has a thriving YouTube vlog and recently launched a Spotify podcast.

Meanwhile, senior news reporter Pia Gutierrez will take Davila’s place in the anchor desk of ANC’s “The World Tonight” with Tony Velasquez starting also on Monday.

Gutierrez, who currently covers President Rodrigo Duterte and is part of the Malacanang Press Corps, began her career as a journalist in ABS-CBN’s regional station in Baguio in 2006. She joined ABS-CBN News and Current Affairs in 2010.

“TV Patrol” airs Monday to Friday, 6:30 p.m. on ANC and TeleRadyo on cable and satellite TV, overseas via TFC, and online on the ABS-CBN News YouTube Channel, news.abs-cbn.com, or listen to the audio streaming via the ABS-CBN Radio Service App.

“The World Tonight” airs Monday to Friday, 9 pm on ANC and 10:40 pm on the Kapamilya Channel and is also available on iWantTFC, TFC, and other ABS-CBN News digital platforms.