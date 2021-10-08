Watch more on iWantTFC



Veteran TV host Boy Abunda took an academic perspective in dissecting his former co-host and known close friend Toni Gonzaga’s interview with presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos.

Abunda, who is also a Communication Arts educator, enumerated the types of interviews, ranging from contrarian, investigative, educational, to promotional, among others.

Referring to Gonzaga’s controversial sit-down with Marcos, the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Abunda said, “To my mind, it was a friendly, almost familial [interview].”

“To a certain point, it may have been a PR interview. I am not sure, it is a guess. This is an interpretation,” he said.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Abunda then gave his take on why Gonzaga’s interview with Marcos has been “polarizing,” firstly pointing out that the subject is a contentious figure to begin with.

Abunda also discussed his recent interview with former House speaker and aspiring senator Alan Peter Cayetano, who has been criticized for his involvement in the forced broadcast shutdown of the TV host’s home network ABS-CBN.

Abunda revealed that he had set out to be contrarian, with the raw conversation lasting four hours, and with only half an hour of the interview making it to the final edit.