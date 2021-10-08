Arjo Atayde files COC for congressman of Quezon City

MANILA -- Arjo Atayde on Friday filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for congressman of Quezon City's first district in the 2022 elections.

The actor will be running under the the party of incumbent Quezon City mayor Joy Belmonte.

He filed his COC at the Comelec NCR office in Intramuros, Manila.

Actor Arjo Atayde arrives at the Comelec NCR office in Intramuros, Manila to file his COC for representative of Quezon City’s 1st district in #Halalan2022.



Accompanying him are his mother Sylvia Sanchez & QC Mayor Joy Belmonte. pic.twitter.com/2XqIDS19v5 — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) October 8, 2021

Atayde, son of veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez, was named best actor at the 2020 Asian Academy Creative Awards for his performance in "Bagman."

He renewed his contract with ABS-CBN last February.

Last June, Atayde donated service vehicles to Quezon City.

