Arjo Atayde donates service vehicles to Quezon City

Actor Arjo Atayde has donated several service vehicles to Quezon City that were distributed to different barangays in the city’s first district.

On Twitter, the Quezon City government shared the news about Atayde’s donation of L300 vans.

“Maraming salamat kay Arjo Atayde sa kaniyang donasyon na service vehicles para sa mga barangay ng District 1 sa lungsod,” the QC LGU tweeted.

Maraming salamat kay Arjo Atayde sa kaniyang donasyon na service vehicles para sa mga barangay ng District 1 sa lungsod. pic.twitter.com/8ZgLhJhVOc — Quezon City Government (@QCGov) June 29, 2021

Ipinamahagi na ang unang batch ng service vehicles na tinanggap ng ating mga kapitan na sina:

Brgy. NS Amoranto Capt. Ato de Guzman, Brgy. Manresa Capt. Bong Tambis, Brgy. Paang Bundok Capt. Tikyo Tiglao, Brgy. St. Peter Capt. Gary Arroyo, Brgy. Sto. Cristo Capt. Mac Navarro.. pic.twitter.com/15XqzOLHBt — Quezon City Government (@QCGov) June 29, 2021

QC Mayor Joy Belmonte personally received the vans alongside councilors TJ Calalay, Doray Delarmente, Ollie Belmonte, Mayen Juico, Bernard Herrera, Jun Ferrer and Charm Ferrer.

The first batch of service vehicles were given to the barangays in NS Amoranto, Manresa, Paang Bundok, St. Peter, Sto. Cristo, Maharlika, San Antonio, San Jose, and Vasra.

“Ang mga sasakyang ito ay magagamit ng ating mga barangay upang makapaghatid serbisyo at aksyon agad sa kanilang paglilingkod sa bayan,” it said.

Netizens were thankful for Atayde's donation, and expressed their gratitude to the actor on social media.

“Wow naman!!! Pogi na mabait pa. Thank you idol, Arjo Atayde at talagang nakikipagtulungan ka kay mayora para sa kapakakanan ng mga taga QC,” one netizen said.

