MMFF 2020 to push through online

MANILA — The 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) is pushing through online, as the film industry continues to grapple with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The change was announced Thursday by committee spokesperson Noel Ferrer on Facebook.

According to Ferrer, a “worldwide streaming service” will partner with MMFF to bring this year’s entries to computer and phone screens within and outside the Philippines.

Traditionally, the festival opens on Christmas Day.

“Dahil sa online distribution, mas maraming Pilipino ang makakapanood ng mga pelikula,” Ferrer wrote. “Pero isang major na kunsiderasyon ang pag-iwas sa piracy na natugunan naman ng magiging partner ng MMFF at i-aannounce sa mga darating na araw!”

Due to challenges to filming amid the pandemic, the MMFF has also moved the deadline of finished film submissions from October 15 to November 15.

Finished films based on approved scripts, meanwhile, can still be submitted until November 30, from the original deadline of October 31, according to Ferrer.

“This will give producers and filmmakers more time na puliduhin pa ang kanilang mga entries,” he said.

Entries to the 46th MMFF so far announced are “Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan,” “Magikland,” “The Super Praybeyt Benjamin,” and “The Exorcism of My Siszums.”

Previously, another popular film festival, Cinemalaya, held its 2020 edition through digital streaming for the first time, also due to the restrictions of the pandemic.