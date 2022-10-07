Jonathan Manalo is most streamed Pinoy songwriter, producer on Spotify

Jonathan Manalo is now the most streamed Filipino songwriter and record producer of all time with over 1.4 billion Spotify streams. Handout

MANILA – Jonathan Manalo continues to rack up achievements in the music scene as he became the most streamed Filipino songwriter and record producer of all time on Spotify.

Manalo’s penned and produced songs have garnered over 1.4 billion streams on the digital music platform, as of writing.

His milestone on Spotify is expected to grow even further as he is scheduled to release five reimagined compositions featuring OPM divas Gigi de Lana, Jona, Kyla, Nina, and Morissette.

The streaming feat came as he is set to headline the concert “Mr. Music: The Hits of Jonathan Manalo” on October 15 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

The show will feature his greatest hits in a grand musical affair with performances from top OPM artists. Leading the dozens of artists who will perform hits composed by Manalo are Gary Valenciano, Erik Santos, Kyla, KZ Tandingan, Jed Madela, Nyoy Volante, Angeline Quinto, Moira dela Torre, Morissette, Jason Dy, and Sheryn Regis.

New-generation talents such as BGYO, BINI, AC Bonifacio, Darren Espanto, Angela Ken, Jeremy G, Fana, Zephanie, Sheena Belarmino, and VXON will also join “Mr. Music.”

Kyla’s fresh rendition of “Di Ko Kayang Limutin,” Nina’s “How Can I,” Jona’s “Always on Time,” De Lana’s “Patuloy Ang Pangarap,” and Morissette’s “Pagbigyang Muli” are part of Manalo’s grand anniversary album, “The Music of Jonathan Manalo: 20 Years.”

The compilation celebrates Manalo’s two decades of making original Pinoy music with 20 tracks he composed and produced.

In 2021, seven of the album tracks already dropped, headlined by Rico Blanco’s remake of “Pinoy Tayo” of “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Manalo, who is currently the creative director of ABS-CBN Music, was the grand winner in the “JAM: Himig Handog sa Makabagong Kabataan” songwriting competition in 2001 for his composition “Tara Tena.”

Since then, he has produced over 1,600 recordings, written more than 500 songs, and produced over 200 albums.

Some of his notable hits are Gary Valenciano’s “Ililigtas Ka Niya,” Ice Seguerra's "Para Lang Sa' Yo", Piolo Pascual and Sarah Geronimo’s “Paano Ba Ang Magmahal,” and Angeline Quinto's "Patuloy Ang Pangarap."

His compositions and record productions have earned over 100 PARI gold and multi-platinum certifications.

The ABS-CBN Music executive was also named one of the Ten Outstanding Music Artists of the last decade by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts SUDI Awards in 2021.



