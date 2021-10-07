Vandolph files COC for Paranaque councilor anew

MANILA — Actor-turned-politician Vandolph Quizon on Thursday filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) as he seeks his reelection as councilor in the first district of Paranaque in the May 2022 elections.

Quizon is running under the party of Rep. Eric Olivarez, who is vying to be the city’s local chief executive in next year’s polls.

If elected, Quizon will be serving the same post for his third term.

Quizon is the son of late Comedy King Dolphy and actress-politician Alma Moreno. He rose to fame as a child actor, who was always included in the projects of his late father.

Currently, he is married to Jenny Salimao and they have two kids.