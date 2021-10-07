‘He’s Into Her’, ‘La Vida Lena’ to stream on Netflix

Photos from ABS-CBN

Fans can binge-watch the trending hit series “He’s Into Her” and “La Vida Lena” which are set to appear on streaming platform Netflix.

The 10-episode “He’s Into Her” starring the popular love team of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano will be streaming on Netflix starting November 1.

The first season of “He’s Into Her” centered on Max (Mariano), a hardworking girl from the province, as she navigates her new life as a student at Benison International School. Headstrong and principled, Max clashes with Deib (Pangilinan), who is both feared as a bully and admired as a school heartthrob.

Forced to work together for a project, the two soon understand each other’s behavior, unpacking and helping each other resolve issues related to their families, and later, becoming each other’s support system towards their aspirations.

“He’s Into Her,” based on the books by Maxine Lat and directed by Chad Vidanes, marked the launching project of Mariano and Pangilinan in lead roles and as a tandem.

The Star Cinema production enjoyed wild popularity, seen in its record-breaking viewership on iWantTFC, which reached 4 million active users during its run; as well as trending hashtags that reached the worldwide list on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Erich Gonzales top-billed “La Vida Lena,” which will premiere on Netflix on October 15.

Helmed by Jojo Saguin, Andoy Ranay, and Jerry Lopez-Sineneng, “La Vida Lena” first streamed in November 2020 as a 10-episode series on iWant TFC.

That run focused on the story of Magda (Gonzales), who was ridiculed and bullied for her scarred face, deceived by the Narciso family to steal her soap formula, and was put behind bars after losing her grandfather. It ended with a tease of Magda’s transformation as the vengeful Lena.

The television broadcast of “La Vida Lena” included that origin story, with extended scenes, before it continued with the introduction of Lena, a beauty maven.

Joining Gonzales in “La Vida Lena” are Carlo Aquino, JC de Vera, Kit Thompson, Janice De Belen, Agot Isidro, Raymond Bagatsing, Sofia Andres, Christian Vasquez, Pen Medina, Ruby Ruiz, Soliman Cruz, Malou Crisologo, Josh Ivan Morales, Hasna Cabral, Danica Ontengco, and Renshi De Guzman.

Another iWant series “Fluid” will also be available on Netflix, expected to be released on October 8.

Starring Roxanne Barcelo, "Fluid” follows the story of Mitch (Barcelo) who comes to terms with her sexuality as she is forced to choose between an ex-boyfriend (Joross Gamboa) and a confident lesbian (beauty queen Ann Colis).

In September, the remake of the phenomenal teleserye “Pangako Sa’yo,” as well as Angel Locsin’s top-rating “The General’s Daughter” were released on Netflix too.