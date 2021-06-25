With ‘La Vida Lena,’ ABS-CBN to offer all-current, all-original primetime lineup starting June 28

Erich Gonzales stars in ‘La Vida Lena.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — With the upcoming premiere of “La Vida Lena,” ABS-CBN will be offering a primetime lineup of all-original and all-current scripted programs starting June 28, for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

“La Vida Lena,” starring Erich Gonzales as the vengeful title character, will join the Primetime Bida programming with a 10 p.m. time slot.

With its addition, the Kapamilya block will be comprised of four Filipino programs (as opposed to Tagalog-dubbed foreign series) that are also fresh productions (as opposed to replays of past hits, due to the halt of filming in the earlier part of the pandemic lockdown).

Beginning Monday, Primetime Bida will offer, in order, the iconic action drama “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” the inspirational series “Huwag Ka Mangamba,” the sexy political drama “Init sa Magdamag,” and the revenge drama “La Vida Lena.”

“La Vida Lena” can be accessed through six platforms: Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, TFC, Kapamilya Online Live, and iWant TFC.

Helmed by Jojo Saguin, Andoy Ranay, and Jerry Lopez-Sineneng, “La Vida Lena” first streamed in November 2020 as a 10-episode series on iWant TFC.

That run focused on the story of Magda (Gonzales), who was ridiculed and bullied for her scarred face, deceived by the Narciso family to steal her soap formula, and was put behind bars after losing her grandfather. It ended with a tease of Magda’s transformation as the vengeful Lena.

The television broadcast of “La Vida Lena” will include that origin story, with extended scenes, before it continues with the introduction of Lena, a beauty maven.

“Ang kagandahan sa kuwento ng ‘La Vida Lena,’ relatable siya lahat ng manonood, kasi at one point in our lives, lahat tayo nagmahal, nasaktan, at natutong bumangon sa mga pagsubok sa buhay,” Gonzales said during the series’ recent media launch.

Of the valuable lesson Lena’s story will impart with viewers, Gonzales added: “Let go of the things that you cannot control, at mag-focus ka na lang sa mga bagay na kaya mong kontrolin.”

Gonzales, whose last teleserye was “The Blood Sisters” in 2018, recalled that she did not think twice to accept “La Vida Lena” as her comeback project.

“Nagustuhan ko talaga siya because it’s something na hindi ko pa nagagawa. Iyong story, hindi lang siya basta revenge. Punong-puno siya ng puso. Nandoon ‘yung core natin bilang Pilipino, ‘yung pamilya,” she said.

“At sino ba naman ang hihindi sa ganitong klaseng project? I’m grateful sa patuloy na pagtitiwala sa atin ng ABS-CBN at ng Dreamscape,” she added, referring to the production unit behind the series.

Joining Gonzales in “La Vida Lena” are Carlo Aquino, JC de Vera, Kit Thompson, Janice De Belen, Agot Isidro, Raymond Bagatsing, Sofia Andres, Christian Vasquez, Pen Medina, Ruby Ruiz, Soliman Cruz, Malou Crisologo, Josh Ivan Morales, Hasna Cabral, Danica Ontengco, and Renshi De Guzman.